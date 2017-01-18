Sonam Kapoor Is The Definition Of Fall Fashion

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 18 . 2017

@sonamkapoor in head to to @ralphandrusso Representing @iwcwatches_india @iwcwatchesarabia

A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor‘s gown is Fall goals all the way. Spotted at the IWC Watches Gala in Ralph and Russo, she looks lovely in a printed cape over a gown. While the cape has leaves printed all over in all the shades of Fall, the exquisite gown featured the same prints with silver motifs all over as well. We’re loving the madness and clutter of prints mixed with textures creating something simply fabulous. Rhea Kapoor styles her sister as always and makes her look better than our imagination. She accessorises the look with a statement clutch, a watch and a pair of dainty studs.

Sonam, whose also the brand ambassador of IWC, featured in this cool shot. Take a look!

