VIDEO: Monalisa & Vikrant’s Romantic Dance Sequence As A Married Couple

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 18 . 2017
Mona, Vikrant (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)

In an interesting coup pulled by the makers, the Bigg Boss house is hosting the wedding of Monalisa and her boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot tonight. The wedding is taking place with all the rituals, complete with haldi and mehendi, and all the housemates are taking part with full fervour. Mona will be dressed in wedding finery and her mother and a couple of close friends will also enter the house to take part in the wedding festivities.

Monalisa

The couple will also dance to a romantic Bollywood number and Bigg Boss has also arranged a separate room for them to spend their wedding night.

Watch this video for more details!

25
TAGS
Bigg Boss 10
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 10
Jan . 18 . 2017Here’s How Much Monalisa & Vikrant Are Getting Paid To Marry Inside The House
Jan . 18 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: There Is A Slight Twist In The Grand Finale
Jan . 18 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: This Is What Nitibha Kaul Is Doing Post Her Eviction
Jan . 18 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here Are All The Details Of Monalisa & Vikrant’s Wedding
Jan . 17 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Housemates Have A Gala Time At Mona & Vikrant’s Haldi Ceremony
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web