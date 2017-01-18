VIDEO: Monalisa & Vikrant’s Romantic Dance Sequence As A Married Couple

Mona, Vikrant (Source: Twitter @BiggBoss)

In an interesting coup pulled by the makers, the Bigg Boss house is hosting the wedding of Monalisa and her boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot tonight. The wedding is taking place with all the rituals, complete with haldi and mehendi, and all the housemates are taking part with full fervour. Mona will be dressed in wedding finery and her mother and a couple of close friends will also enter the house to take part in the wedding festivities.

Monalisa

The couple will also dance to a romantic Bollywood number and Bigg Boss has also arranged a separate room for them to spend their wedding night.

