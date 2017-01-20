Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi Is Unhappy About His Performance

Manu, Manveer

The current task in the Bigg Boss house is by no means an easy one. The housemates are divided into two teams – Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi v/s Rohan Mehra, Monalisa and Bani J. During the task, all the team members will be tied to a stretchable rope with one leg being stretched and one hand on the buzzer. The team members can’t remove their hand from their respective buzzers and if they do so, they are out of the game.

Rival team members have to harass their opponents in order for them to give up and lift their hands from the buzzer. Unable to tolerate the harassment, Manu and Lopa quit the task but Manveer continued the task for almost 3 hours till Bigg Boss announced the end of the task for the day.

After Manveer’s extraordinary performance, Manu feels that he underperformed and says that he feels he could have done better. He tells Manveer that he is feeling bad about his performance and that he could have contributed equally to the task to earn more points for the team. In reply, Manveer tells him that it was the toughest task in the Bigg Boss house so far and reassured him that they still have an extra edge over others.