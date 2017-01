Nitibha Kaul

Ex-Bigg Boss contestatnt, Nitibha Kaul shared a pretty close bond with Manveer Gurjar. They may not have hit it off since the very beginning, and things did turn a bit sour towards the end, but it would be safe to say that the two are on good terms.

Since her eviction, Nitibha has been up and about the town, meeting her BFF and fellow contestant, Akansha Sharma, and most recently, she posted this adorable message for Manveer and all his fans.

Check it out!

A message for all #manveergurjar fans #manveergurjar #biggboss10 #nitibhakaul #bestwishes #bb10 A video posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Aww! That’s sweet!