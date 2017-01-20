Esha Gupta Looks SO Good From Head To Toe

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta stepped out looking like a bombshell this past week. She gives the ol’ LBD a go in this piece by British designer, Stella McCartney. It fits like a dream and although she’s covered up in long sleeves, she looks so sexy! That daring side cut out with piping, that’s covered up with a sheer black mesh shows just the right amount of skin and skims over this beauty queen’s fit bod in the perfect places.

Esha Gupta

She held back on the accessories and wore this look with a hot pink purse and a pair of UHHHMAZING Jimmy Choos. You have to take a closer look at these black suede toed, dark leather, graphic heel wedges… They are to die for! Hats off to her stylist Reann Moradian for putting this together and giving us some serious style inspo.

Kade (in black suede) by Jimmy Choo

Her make up is cute as she rocks a smokey eye and a bubble gum pink lip with soft pink cheeks. She keeps her hair straight and gorgeously shiney… And yes, we can’t stop staring at her.

Those Choos though… *sigh*. Tell us if Esha’s getting you all googly heart-eyed in this smashing #ootn in your comments below!

Esha Gupta