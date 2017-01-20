The Collections From Milan Men’s Fashion Week FW17 You Need To Know About

The brotherhood of Versace –the strength of individuals, the power of unity. #VERSACELIVE A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:37am PST

The slightly less talked about Men’s Fashion Week took place in Milan this week. We’ve already raved about the Fendi show (click here to read) that stood out because of the colour pops and furry accessories, but there’s a couple more shows that really did leave a lasting impact. Here’s seven of the most raved about collections from the Fall Winter 2017 chapter that you need to see:

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com Giorgio Armani Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: armani.com ‹ ›







Not one to follow rules and trends, Giorgio Armani presented a collection that’s one for every cool trendsetter. Classic silhouettes featured an elegant play of textures as velvet pant suits and furry coats and jackets worn with perfectly tailored trousers walked down the runway. Very very dapper!

PRADA

PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's APRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.comutumn Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.commn Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com PRADA Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: prada.com ‹ ›







Miucca Prada had a show that most every fashion critic is raving about. It was a collection that took inspiration from the early ’70s silhouettes and colour palettes of red, browns and rust. She played with tweeds and corduroys, knits with groovy prints and panelled leather and suede jackets that were styled with tinted aviators, patchwork shoes and… Furry belts! She’s clearly a trailblazer and this entire collection, as always, looked rich AF!

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: dolcegabbana.com Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: dolcegabbana.com Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: dolcegabbana.com Dolce & Gabbana Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: dolcegabbana.com ‹ ›







The inspiration for this years’ collection was “I Nuovi Principi” which in English translates to “The New Princes”. The Italian designer duo showed a collection that was exactly what they promised as they mixed regal and bold prints with dark luxurious colours. They even threw in a couple of looks for the millenial Princes which accessorised with an actual crown. So Chuck Bass and we’re drooling!

Missoni

Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com Missoni Men's Fall Winter 2017 Collection | Image Source: missoni.com ‹ ›







Head designer, Angela Missoni, showcased a collection that featured the signature zigzag print in delicious knits and clean patterns which were all superbly styled together for the runway show. She used coral against petrol blue, navy and cobalt; chrysanthemum yellow against black peony, maple red and camel and bright moss green against nori green, lead grey and black on relaxed and easy silhouettes. Very wearable and very lush!

TOD’S

TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com TOD'S Mens Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: tods.com ‹ ›







The luxury leather fashion brand, TOD’S presentation at Villa Necchi Campiglio is a must-see every season at Milan Fashion Week. Super light leather puffer jackets, lace-up ankle boots and classic tan and grey shades were the key factors that made this collection one to want… Again!

Versace

Versace Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: versace.com Versace Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: versace.com Versace Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: versace.com Versace Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: versace.com ‹ ›







Donatella Versace said that this year’s men’s collection is “about the different tribes of Versace men, and the powerful positivity that can happen when men from different places, different cultures join together.” The runway was #lit with tailored office wear in dark unusual hues and textures and colourful casual pieces that had a bit of a post-punk edge to them. See them man bangs?!

Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: zegna.us Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: zegna.us Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: zegna.us Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: zegna.us Ermenegildo Zegna Men's Fall Winter 2017 | Image Source: zegna.us ‹ ›







The Ermenegildo Zegna show was set amongst a massive installation by German artist, Anselm Kiefer, made of large scale paintings and concrete slab sculptures. All pieces in the collection were exquisitely tailored to fit the fast-paced needs of the contemporary urban and globe trotting man. The palette was soft as white, grey, light blue and light shades of tan and browns were highlighted in this flowy and cosy collection.

Overall the design aesthetic of each collection was clear, simple and clean with some great accessories – bags, shoes, eyewear and scarves across the board. What do you think? We’re all about the looks PRADA and Versace showed but we’d loved to know which of these seven you like the most too. Tell us in your comments below