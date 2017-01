Vaani Kapoor really stunned us all with her uber sexy dance moves and amazing acting chops in Befikre. The actress, who was either attending a wedding or was at fittings, posted this super hot photo of herself in the dress. Take a look.

Just. A photo posted by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:29am PST

Damn. Imagine what a beautiful bride she’d make! :)