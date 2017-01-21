Video: Deepika Padukone Talks About Being A Bollywood Actress In Hollywood

Divya Rao Jan . 21 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone‘s Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage just hit the theatres and we’re all waiting with bated breath to see how the movie does and what new avenues this opens up for DP. While we may be nervous for her, the actress is enjoying some down time in the U.S., and spoke about being a Bollywood actress in Hollywood is good for now because not everyone recognises her everywhere she goes.

Yes. It is nice being less recognized in the US. I enjoy it, at least for now.

You can watch the entire video with Access Hollywood here.

As graceful as ever!

3
