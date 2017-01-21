“What A Load Of BS” – Shraddha Kapoor Lashes Out At The Media

Divya Rao Jan . 21 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor

Ever since the news of Rock on 2 broke, Shradhha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have been in the news for their alleged relationship. While neither have commented on the same, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, adding fuel to the fire. A report in India Today read that Shraddha didn’t attend Javed Akhtar‘s birthday bash as Farhan’s mum Honey Irani isn’t too happy about this relationship.

Shraddha called bullshit on these reports with this one tweet.

There you have it!

