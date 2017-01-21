“What A Load Of BS” – Shraddha Kapoor Lashes Out At The Media

Shraddha Kapoor

Ever since the news of Rock on 2 broke, Shradhha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have been in the news for their alleged relationship. While neither have commented on the same, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, adding fuel to the fire. A report in India Today read that Shraddha didn’t attend Javed Akhtar‘s birthday bash as Farhan’s mum Honey Irani isn’t too happy about this relationship.

Seems like Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani is not too happy with Shraddha Kapoor https://t.co/UAqfjA7fvo pic.twitter.com/bN2Oj8Luu1 — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) January 19, 2017

Shraddha called bullshit on these reports with this one tweet.

HAHAHA! What a load of BS! Nowadays anybody writes anything!!! #JoblessPeople https://t.co/SCfzMj2RhY — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 19, 2017

There you have it!