Satnam Singh

Satnam Singh Bhamara is the first Indian played to have been selected in an NBA team in the USA. In a recent interview, Satnam said that he’ll be very humbled and proud if an Indian filmmaker decides to make a biopic on his life. He said that Abhishek Bachchan will be the best fit to play his role.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek took to Twitter to express his interest in the role:

Ok @hellosatnam here's the deal…. it would be my pleasure & honour. But my condition is, u have to win a NBA championship 1st! https://t.co/9u8W2gVKuq — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 23, 2017

And if you do… I'll do the film for free. Fees can go towards any charity of your choice. @NBAIndia @NBA @hellosatnam — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 23, 2017

Can’t wait!