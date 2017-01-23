Deepika Padukone Defends Her Comments About Vin Diesel

Vin Deisel & Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently and I thought she was grace personified. Among other things, she spoke about her rapport with her Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel and said:

Well, there is no smoke without fire! But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.

LOL!

However, her comments quickly became a huge talking point on social media and some people actually missed seeing the humour in her statement. In an interview to DNA, she said:

I don’t take such talk seriously. I would rather talk about the experience of meeting an amazing and powerful woman like Ellen. For me, that was the exciting part! Meeting Ellen was a very enlightening moment for me rather than anything else.

She added:

No regrets. I don’t have anything more to say about that. Fact is, I received tons of messages from people all over saying how much they have enjoyed the show. The morning after, I was flooded with compliments saying what a fun and candid show it was as people felt I was being myself and I sounded like myself.

You go, girl! <3