This Hollywood Superstar Is Going To Be On The Kapil Sharma Show!

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is all set to enthral audiences worldwide with his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga starring two Indian beauties – Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The trio have been travelling around the world to promote the film and as it turns out, they’re making their way to India for promotions. Exciting!

According to a report in SpotboyE, Chan will appear on ace comedian Kapil Sharma‘s show The Kapil Sharma Show! His co-star Sonu Sood will accompany him too. Can you imagine how amazing and utterly hilarious it would be to have two Jackie Chan and Kapil Sharma under one roof?

We can’t wait to watch them bring the roof down!