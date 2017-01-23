This Hollywood Superstar Is Going To Be On The Kapil Sharma Show!

Divya Rao Jan . 23 . 2017
Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is all set to enthral audiences worldwide with his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga starring two Indian beauties – Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. The trio have been travelling around the world to promote the film and as it turns out, they’re making their way to India for promotions. Exciting!

According to a report in SpotboyE, Chan will appear on ace comedian Kapil Sharma‘s show The Kapil Sharma Show! His co-star Sonu Sood will accompany him too. Can you imagine how amazing and utterly hilarious it would be to have two Jackie Chan and Kapil Sharma under one roof?

We can’t wait to watch them bring the roof down!

1
TAGS
Jackie Chan Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Jackie Chan
Jun . 15 . 2016HOLY WOW! This Video Of Jackie Chan Doing Bhangra Is Winning The Internet Right Now!
May . 17 . 2016This Bollywood Hottie Gifted A Customized Jacket To Jackie Chan!
Apr . 15 . 2016Video: Watch This Super Fit Bollywood Actress Doing Cartwheels
Oct . 3 . 2015Guess Who Replaced Katrina Kaif In A Jackie Chan Film!
Sep . 3 . 2015Katrina Kaif Clears The Air About Doing Jackie Chan’s Next Film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’!
Kapil Sharma
Jan . 10 . 2017Kapil Sharma’s Next Guest Is Rather Surprising
Jan . 3 . 2017Kapil Sharma Has Some Big News For His Fans This New Year!
Dec . 24 . 2016Wow! This Celeb Beat Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone On The Forbes List
Dec . 8 . 2016You Won’t Believe How Much Kapil Sharma Is Being Paid For His Show
Nov . 24 . 2016This Television Superstar Will Make His Debut On Koffee With Karan
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web