Navina Bole, popularly known as Tia from Ishqbaaz got engaged to her boyfriend, Karan Jeet yesterday. The engagement was reportedly a gala affair attended by the couple’s friends and family.
Check out a few photos!
Congratulations, guys!
This Ishqbaaz Actress Just Got Engaged To Her Boyfriend
