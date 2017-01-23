This Ishqbaaz Actress Just Got Engaged To Her Boyfriend

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 23 . 2017

Navina Bole, popularly known as Tia from Ishqbaaz got engaged to her boyfriend, Karan Jeet yesterday. The engagement was reportedly a gala affair attended by the couple’s friends and family.

Check out a few photos!

Congrats❤ @navina_005 and @jkarran Niti's insta story ❤ #engagment #navinabole #ishqbaaaz #ishqbaaz

A video posted by Ishqbaaaz dil bole oberoi❤ (@ishqbaaaz_masti) on

Congratulations, guys!

2
TAGS
Ishqbaaz Navina Bole
COMMENTS
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web