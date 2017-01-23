Photo: Priyanka Chopra Has A Special Message For Her Quantico Team

Priyanka Chopra, who looked absolutely angelic at the People’s Choice Awards last week, won her second award for the Best Dramatic actress. While she thanked her fans for all the love, votes and support, she took to Instagram to share a special message for the team of Quantico. She thanked them for working tirelessly throughout the year and for making Alex Parrish an invincible character. Take a look.
This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on 15 hr days non stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive! You make me #AlexParrish and invincible. So grateful @abcquantico #jan23rd #weareback #mondays 10/9 c On abc
Awww!