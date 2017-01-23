Photo: Priyanka Chopra Has A Special Message For Her Quantico Team

Divya Rao Jan . 23 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra at the People’s Choice Awards 2016

Priyanka Chopra, who looked absolutely angelic at the People’s Choice Awards last week, won her second award for the Best Dramatic actress. While she thanked her fans for all the love, votes and support, she took to Instagram to share a special message for the team of Quantico. She thanked them for working tirelessly throughout the year and for making Alex Parrish an invincible character. Take a look.

Awww!

