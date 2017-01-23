Photos: Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Out For A Lunch Date With Her Rumoured Boyfriend

Jhanvi Kapoor

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Sridevi‘s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor‘s Bollywood debut. Although her father, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Karan Johar will be helming her debut film, there is nothing official yet.

Meanwhile, Jhanvi is often in news for her personal life and her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The two were recently snapped when they were out for a lunch date. They reportedly stepped out of the restaurant separately after they got to know about the paps outside waiting to click them.

Check out photos!

P.S- How cool is Jhanvi’s sporty avatar?!