Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her Alleged Link-Up With Tom Hiddleston

Divya Rao Jan . 23 . 2017
Source: Twitter @hiddlestoncom

Priyanka Chopra was an absolute firecracker on Koffee With Karan last night. While the promos seemed to get us all excited, the full episode was quite something! Not too long ago did PC present at the Emmy‘s with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston. He twirled PC on stage and she couldn’t stop smiling. Since then, rumours have been rife that there’s something brewing between the two.

Karan asked PC about the difference between the Indian media and the US media, and also egged her on about Hiddleston. This is what she said.

 Their tabloid culture is more scary. I meet someone for 10 minutes and it becomes the world news. It was at the Emmys that I was presenting with Tom Hiddleston. I met him for 10 minutes.

There you have it! Can’t deny they look smokin’ hot together though.

2
TAGS
Koffee with Karan Priyanka Chopra Tom Hiddleston
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Jan . 23 . 2017Photo: Priyanka Chopra Has A Special Message For Her Quantico Team
Jan . 23 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Adopting The American Accent
Jan . 20 . 2017OMG! Priyanka Chopra Was Chilling With These Hollywood Superstars
Jan . 20 . 2017Video: Priyanka Chopra Was At Her Wittiest Best On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Jan . 20 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Had The Sassiest Answer When Asked About Donald Trump Being President
Tom Hiddleston
Jan . 10 . 2017These Dreamboats Rocked The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Sep . 22 . 2016This Hollywood Celebrity Might Star With Priyanka Chopra In Quantico!
Sep . 19 . 2016Ooh! Priyanka Chopra & Tom Hiddleston Were Flirting At The Emmys After Party
Sep . 19 . 2016The Emmy Awards Red Carpet Was A Very Colourful Affair!
Sep . 19 . 2016VIDEO: Here’s Priyanka Chopra Presenting An Award With Tom Hiddleston At The Emmys 2016
Koffee with Karan
Jan . 16 . 2017“I Don’t Know Her At All” – Sonam Kapoor On Her Relationship With Deepika Padukone
Jan . 16 . 2017Promo: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode Is Going To Be A Firecracker
Jan . 10 . 2017This Throwback Video Of Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Is Going Viral
Jan . 9 . 20175 Revelations Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Made About Their Sex Lives
Jan . 9 . 2017This Is Who Sidharth Malhotra Would Like To Date If Not For Alia Bhatt!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web