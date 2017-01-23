Taapsee Pannu’s Flirty Style Has Been On Our Minds All Week

Myoho and Ritika Sachdeva for a a PINK talk in Hyderabad. @devs213 @nickyjaan A photo posted by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Taapsee Pannu has been having a great year so far. First, she makes the cutest ever cover girl in January’s issue of Cosmopolitan India (click here to read all about it) and then she gives us a whole weeks worth of the pretty looks that we can’t seem to shake off our fashion obsessed minds.. We’re so in love with her girly style and we just had to start off a cheery Monday with a cool recap on this cuties standout fashion moments this past week:

1. She’s a pastel dream in this elegant baby blue saree by Archana Rao.

01.21.17 #TaapseePannu in @archanaraolabel saree for #MeeloEvaruKoteeswarudu #DevkiBStyles #Bollywood #StyleFile #CelebStyle A photo posted by Devki B. (@devs213) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:59am PST

The satin white of her blouse and border only highlights the blue hue and makes us think of the clearest sunny day sky.

2. She twirls her way into our list in a checked baby blue shirt dress by Label Ritu Kumar.

All smiles | @taapsee looking cute as a button in #LabelRituKumar shirt dress ! Styled by – @devs213 Shop look online ! #linkinbio A photo posted by @labelritukumar on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:32am PST

She looks comfy and casual in a pair of tan brogues. Really cute!

3. She gives traditional a good ol’ twist in this red and gold ensemble by Myoho.

01.16.17 #TaapseePannu in @_myoho_ and @sachdeva.ritika for promotions of her movie #RunningShaadiDotCom #CelebStyle #DevkiBStyles #OOTD #StyleFile A photo posted by Devki B. (@devs213) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:59am PST

She accessorises this outfit with a fabulous pair of statement earrings by Ritika Sachdeva. Absolutely fabulous darling!

4. She shines bright in this cheerful dress by Urvashi Joneja.

How she paints with all the colours of the wind…. We love!

5. She wears the ripped jeans trend as well as the Kardashians by pairing it with a cute bomber by Label Ritu Kumar.

With the white sneakies, this look is so on trend!

6. When she wore this one shouldered polka dot ruffle top and single pleat flared pants by BENNCH.

Her hair is just right and so are her accessories. This is our favourite look of hers and we’ve swiftly adding this to our file of style inspos.

7. She looks chic in this blood red tulip wrap dress by Parul Bhargava.

This dress is completely free of any frills and fuss and so on point for a casual day out.

We’ve got to give credit to her stylist, Devki Bhatt and her HMU artist, Saniya Shadadpuri, for putting together all of these classy looks. This trio is killing it with their game and we can’t wait to see more from them!



Tell us what you think of these seven looks in your comments below.