We Know Who’s Varun Dhawan’s Favourite From Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 Calendar

Varun Dhawan with MissMalini

Last episode of MissMalini‘s brand new show #Vh1InsideAccess had so many hot celebs that we kept it on replay hours after the show was over. We couldn’t have expected anything less as MissMalini was invited at Dabboo Ratnani‘s calendar launch of 2017. She caught up with your favourite celebs – Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and also had a fun chat with Varun Dhawan. When she asked Varun who was the hottest celeb in the calendar he answered – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Now, we couldn’t agree more, Varun! Just look at how wild and ethereal she looks in this shot!

Calender 2017 A photo posted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

Speaking of wild, the show had some crazy fashion moments with Masaba Gupta.

Masaba with MissMalini

And Axwell talks about his new single – I love you. (The real thought behind it!).

MissMalini with Axwell

From fashion, music to beauty (Yes, Elton J Fernandez creates an edgy look on MissMalini) this episode had everything to make sure you don’t miss out on anything. #NOFOMO!

So remember to tune in every Sunday at 8pm to Vh1 India for #Vh1InsideAccess, brought to you by HTC India and co-powered by Maybelline New York India.