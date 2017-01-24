12 Things You Didn’t Know About The End Of The World.

Ok, I don’t mean to scare you. Well actually, maybe I do.

For those of us who have passively acknowledged the impeding threat of climate change (and it’s MANY irreversible repercussions) it’s time to drop the lightbulb and listen up. Things are too far gone already for us to kid ourselves that changing one light fixture or recycling 10 plastic bottles is somehow going to save the planet. Really, it’s ALMOST to late and if you don’t believe me, believe Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a documentary film called Before The Flood he captures his three-year journey around the world to witness first-hand the devastating impacts of climate change. It’s catastrophic and terrifying and if we don’t do something NOW we might be the second-last generation to populate the earth. (Goose-bumps yet?)

Well if that didn’t freak you out here are 10, literally deadly, facts I learnt from the film. (Which you simply must watch – it’s even FREE on the Internet.)

1. Thirsty much?

By 2030 half the world’s population will be living with a shortage of fresh water.

2. Cheque please.

In just a single year (2011) the American government had to spend $55 billion on 14 weather disasters.

3. Gone forever.

Due to climate change one quarter (25%) of all species on land will be extinct by 2050.

4. Don’t breathe.

Last year’s “haze” in Indonesia will kill 100,000 people.

5. Reverse Titanic.

In 2040, you’ll be able to sail over the North pole. (This is not a good thing.) In fact that means the globes air-conditioning is melting away in Greenland.

6. The world’s last real zoo.

Sumatra, Indonesia is the last place on Earth that still has elephants, rhinos, orangutans and tigers living together in the wild. The last place. But the expansion of the palm oil industry there has already consumed about 80% of its forests.

7. Lights out.

There are 300 million people without power in India. That’s equivalent to the entire population of the United States.

8. Holy cow.

The biggest cause of food-related deforestation is eating meat, especially beef.

9. Mumbai local.

Mumbai’s population will increase by 7 million people by the year 2050 (ok maybe that wasn’t in the film, but h*ly shit. We barely have room for 2 more.)

10. Dump Trump

Donald Trump once tweeted, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” He then tweeted: “It’s really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!”

PS. In this documentary Leo hits up just about everyone from Barack Obama to Pope Francis and leaves you with this once-in-a-life-time save the world message:

Climate change is the single greatest threat to a sustainable future but, at the same time, addressing the climate challenge presents a golden opportunity to promote prosperity, security and a brighter future for all.

BAN KI-MOON

Secretary General, United Nations

What can you do? Spread the word and join the movement. Make a sacrifice in your lifestyle choices – boycott products that use palm oil (like chips). Switch from eating beef to chicken. But first, watch the film.