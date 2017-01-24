All The Outfits That Prove Manasvi Mamgai Supports Donald Trump In Style

Manasvi Mamgai with Donald Trump

Manasvi Mamgai has been in States for all the important ceremonies for Donald Trump and has been instrumental to his campaign. Clearly she is very close to the newly elected president and his family and while she’s there, she’s doing it all in style. Her fashion game is strong with all the outfit choices. Swapnil Shinde has styled all the looks and made her look like a star! Take a glimpse at all the looks and tell us which one is your favourite.

1. Wearing a gorgeous Manav Gangwani sari with jewels from Minerali at the oath taking ceremony.

2. At the inauguration ball in Swapnil Shinde gown and Minerali jewels.

3. At the pre inauguration dinner in red drape sari gown from Tarun Tahiliani.

4. At the Vice President’s dinner in a lavender dress from Swapnil Shinde and diamond set from Johri Jewels

So there you have it! All the looks Miss Mamgai has pulled off for all the ceremonies. Which one is your favourite?