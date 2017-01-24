Deepika Padukone’s MUA Just Gave Us A Product Breakdown Of Her xXx Red Carpet Look

Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram | @HungVanngo)

Celebrity makeup artist, Hung Vanngo has already established that he’s a genius. And today, he’s gone ahead to have us love him even MORE! Why? Because he just took to Instagram and told us ALL the products he used to create this sultry red look on Deepika Padukone for the xXx premiere in LA few days ago.

Scroll down to get the low-down:

Skin prep:

Cobert MD Nourish Eye Cream + Colbert MD Illumino face oil

Extra care for your eyes in cold weather? Our Nourish Eye Cream; A deeply rejuvenating and firming eye treatment that reduces puffiness and minimizes fine lines. #colbertmd #skincare #eyecream #antiaging #nourish #nyc #healthyskin A photo posted by COLBERT MD (@colbert_md) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:45am PST

On the face:

Nars Sheer Glow in ‘Barcelona’ + Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer in ‘Ginger’ + Dior Forever & Ever Control Loose Powder

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer (Source: Sephora.com)

Dior Diorskin Forever & Ever-Control Extreme Perfection & Matte Finish Invisible Loose Setting Powder (Source: Sephora.com)

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation (Source: Sephora.com)

On the cheeks:

Charlotte Tilbury ‘Cheek to Chic’ Swish + Pop Blush in ‘Love Is The Drug’ + Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow in Light to Medium + Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Cream Bronzer

Charlotte Tilbury ‘Cheek to Chic’ Swish (Source: Nordstrom)

Charlotte Tilbury Bronze and Glow light-medium) (Source: Nordstrom)

Chanel Soleil Tan De-Chanel Cream Bronzer (Source: Nordstrom)

The brows:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Dark Brown & Caramel + Clear Brow Gel

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel (Source: Sephora.com)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz (Source: Sephora.com)

For the eyes:

Marc Jacobs Matte Highliner Gel Pencil in “Fine(Wine)” + Matte Highliner Gel Pencil in (Pop)ular and Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in ‘Leila’ + Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Fine Wine (Source: Sephora.com)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in ‘Leila (Source: Sephora.com)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara (Source: Sephora.com)

On the lips:

M.A.C Cosmetics Lipliner in ‘Spice’ + Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in ‘Kristen’

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Kristen (Source: Sephora.com)

M.A.C Cosmetics Lipliner in Spice (Source: MacCosmetics.com)

P.S – The Marc Jacobs matte highliner gel pencils won’t be coming out until February.