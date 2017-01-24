Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Futuristic Version Of Marilyn Monroe

Kangana Ranaut

We recently spotted Kangana Ranaut attending the Kung Fu Yoga bash organised for Jackie Chan. Dressed in a pink midi dress with a low neckline, she looked like a modern version of Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn Monroe (Source: Giphy)

Don’t you guys agree with me?

Kangana’s dress was pink and detailed with a red bow around the waist. She also styled her look with red strappy heels and red nail paint.

We’re absolutely loving this pink and red colour combination going on in her look. With her hair styled in a retro wave, she finished her with baby pink lips and a winged eyeliner.

She kept her look simple and minimalistic and we absolutely love her for keeping it that way.