Madhuri Dixit’s Sari Looks Are Just As Pretty As Her

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 24 . 2017

Madhuri Dixit Nene has always kept her sari game strong. From traditional sari work to contemporary styled saris, she’s really picked out some great choices along the way. We recently saw her in a pretty shade of pink from Anita Dongre with gorgeous embroidery all over in gold. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, a statement handcuff and a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels looked beautiful with the sari.

Her lips sported the same shade of pink as the sari and her eyes were done in deep kohl. Her hair was styled in elegant curls kept behind her ears. Pretty neat, right?

Here’s another sari look that we absolutely loved!

Here's a throwback from last year's #filmfare

A photo posted by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Which sari is your favourite?

