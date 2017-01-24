Madhuri Dixit’s Sari Looks Are Just As Pretty As Her

On my way to see the real heroes of Mumbai, the Mumbai Police force who are always there for us and keep us safe. My salute to them. A photo posted by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Madhuri Dixit Nene has always kept her sari game strong. From traditional sari work to contemporary styled saris, she’s really picked out some great choices along the way. We recently saw her in a pretty shade of pink from Anita Dongre with gorgeous embroidery all over in gold. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, a statement handcuff and a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels looked beautiful with the sari.

Her lips sported the same shade of pink as the sari and her eyes were done in deep kohl. Her hair was styled in elegant curls kept behind her ears. Pretty neat, right?

Madhuri dixit @madhuridixitnene at the umang police awards today in @anitadongre @amrapalijewels assisted by Meghna A photo posted by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Here’s another sari look that we absolutely loved!

Here's a throwback from last year's #filmfare A photo posted by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Which sari is your favourite?