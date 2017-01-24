These Mehendi Designs Will Have You Wanting To Attend Every Wedding Out There

As Indian tradition would have it, applying mehendi to your hands and feet is usually a sign of someone getting married. Some even wear it for certain occasions like karva chaut and other family festivities. These days, while we do see many bridal mehendi/henna tattoos around, we also see how cool they’ve become!

Whether you’re still attending weddings or you just want to appreciate some beautiful artwork, here are 14 pretty as hell mehendi designs you need to see:

1. If you’re not too sure if you want to commit to the full arm

2. The traditional bridal henna

Henna @priss_mehendi A photo posted by Here To Inspire (@hennainspire) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

3. When you’re really into mixing patterns

4. If you’ve got a foot fetish

5. Or love floral designs

6. Keeping it minimal and contemporary

7. When you want it to resemble a hand harness

8. When you only want to commit to one finger

9. Or just one hand

10. When the symmetry’s on fleek

A photo posted by Divya Patel (@hennabydivya) on Sep 21, 2016 at 2:50pm PDT

11. Even on your feet

Wedding Mehndi done my way! #throwback #VanGoneKre 📸 The House Of Pixels #henna #minimal #bride #weddingdiaries (Inspired by a pic on @pinterest) A photo posted by Krésha Bajaj Zaveri (@kreshabajaj) on May 26, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

12. When you want one hand to stand out more than the other

Long henna glove & fingers #veronicalilu A photo posted by Veronica Krasovska (@veronicalilu) on Apr 29, 2016 at 3:01am PDT

13. And then there’s always the striking white henna

Amazing henna by @henna_art_by_olivia 😍❤️ A photo posted by SABRINE MAGHNIE (@sabrinemaghnie) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

14. But then again, finger henna’s get the best of both worlds

Колечек много не бывает 💍💕 Моё любимое – незабудка🌸 @kraplya_jewellery 🙌🏼 A photo posted by Veronica Krasovska (@veronicalilu) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:34pm PST

Which design are you into? Let us know which one you’d like to get!