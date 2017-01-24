These Mehendi Designs Will Have You Wanting To Attend Every Wedding Out There

Natasha Patel Jan . 24 . 2017

As Indian tradition would have it, applying mehendi to your hands and feet is usually a sign of someone getting married. Some even wear it for certain occasions like karva chaut and other family festivities. These days, while we do see many bridal mehendi/henna tattoos around, we also see how cool they’ve become!

Whether you’re still attending weddings or you just want to appreciate some beautiful artwork, here are 14 pretty as hell mehendi designs you need to see:

1. If you’re not too sure if you want to commit to the full arm



A photo posted by 🌿Роспись хной🌿Мастер Мехенди🌿 (@olga_mehndi) on

2. The traditional bridal henna

Henna @priss_mehendi

A photo posted by Here To Inspire (@hennainspire) on

3. When you’re really into mixing patterns

4. If you’ve got a foot fetish

5. Or love floral designs

6. Keeping it minimal and contemporary

7. When you want it to resemble a hand harness

8. When you only want to commit to one finger

9. Or just one hand

10. When the symmetry’s on fleek

A photo posted by Divya Patel (@hennabydivya) on

11. Even on your feet

12. When you want one hand to stand out more than the other

Long henna glove & fingers #veronicalilu

A photo posted by Veronica Krasovska (@veronicalilu) on

13. And then there’s always the striking white henna

Amazing henna by @henna_art_by_olivia 😍❤️

A photo posted by SABRINE MAGHNIE (@sabrinemaghnie) on

14. But then again, finger henna’s get the best of both worlds

Колечек много не бывает 💍💕 Моё любимое – незабудка🌸 @kraplya_jewellery 🙌🏼

A photo posted by Veronica Krasovska (@veronicalilu) on

Which design are you into? Let us know which one you’d like to get!

2
COMMENTS
