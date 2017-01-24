These Mehendi Designs Will Have You Wanting To Attend Every Wedding Out There

As Indian tradition would have it, applying mehendi to your hands and feet is usually a sign of someone getting married. Some even wear it for certain occasions like karva chaut and other family festivities. These days, while we do see many bridal mehendi/henna tattoos around, we also see how cool they’ve become!
Whether you’re still attending weddings or you just want to appreciate some beautiful artwork, here are 14 pretty as hell mehendi designs you need to see:
1. If you’re not too sure if you want to commit to the full arm
2. The traditional bridal henna
3. When you’re really into mixing patterns
4. If you’ve got a foot fetish
5. Or love floral designs
6. Keeping it minimal and contemporary
7. When you want it to resemble a hand harness
8. When you only want to commit to one finger
9. Or just one hand
10. When the symmetry’s on fleek
11. Even on your feet
12. When you want one hand to stand out more than the other
13. And then there’s always the striking white henna
14. But then again, finger henna’s get the best of both worlds
Which design are you into? Let us know which one you’d like to get!