This Bollywood Celebrity Has Been Hospitalised After He Complained Of Breathlessness

Badshah

Bollywood rapper Badshah has been reportedly admitted to Fortis hospital in Delhi, after he complained of breathlessness. Seems like the singer’s tight work schedule took a toll on his health due to which he fell sick and has now been advised complete bed rest.

A source close to the singer told a leading daily:

Badshah was working constantly and travelled across cities for his professional commitments. He visited Pune on January 18 for a college show and then he went to Surat for a water park brand shoot. He stayed in Mumbai on January 20 and 21 and went to the shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Hai Hindustani. On January 22, he again flew to Noida to attend the college programme organized by Symbiosis Centre for Management, Symbiosis International University.

That sure seems quite hectic! Take care, rockstar!

Also read: The singer was recently blessed with a baby girl.