Ten Ways We Can See Our Republic Day Holiday Playing Out

There’s nothing like a mid-week holiday! Some of us have just about recovered from all the celebrations of a new year and a new month and holding our own as we try desperately to stick to our NY resolutions. 26th January is a great date and as India celebrates 68 glorious years of being a republic, we couldn’t be filled with more patriotic pride and joy. Our favourite thing about it, and we’re sure you’d agree, is that it’s a day-off #yay! Now, we have no doubt that most of yall might have the most righteous plans to take advantage of this fact, but as much as we try, we still find ourselves in the same loop year in and year out.

Here’s ten ways we can already predict our holiday is going to play out:

1. Partying on Wednesday like it’s a frikkin’ Friday night.

Cos the next day is a national #holiyay!

2. Soaking in the luxury of sleeping in on a Thursday morning.

.. Cos it’s a national holiya….. zzzzzzz

2. Lining up shows, flicks and the perfect date in your sleep for the best kinda Netflix and Republic Day Chill session.

Whoever told us that we’d loose if we snoozed doesn’t know the simple joy of planing your holiday out while you’re still half asleep.

3. Of course, our favourite political drama, ‘House Of Cards’ tops the list with ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Westworld’ taking the 2nd and 3rd spots.

We could OD on FU, Stars Hollow and Anthony Hopkins.

4. Some of us may dare attempt to wake up and watch the annual Republic Day parade on TV.

… huh… oh, yay! Fighter plane…. zzzz…

5. Let’s face it, chances of no. 4 happening are slim…

Cos we love our beauty sleep.

6. Some of us may plan to wake up in time to make and pack a cool lunch for a family picnic.

Till we quickly decide there’s really no way that’s going to be in our to-do’s for the day…

7. Some of us may actually get up at a respectable hour and plan a day at the movies.

8. Or attend a sun downer at a besties’…

… farm. What better way to shake off the massive hangover?

9. Dressed up in one or all colours of the Indian flag.

No? Is that just us?

10. Most of yall will spend the day binge reading MissMalini.com to catch up on all the Bollywood and fashion news.

*teehheee* so much going on in the industry and you know this is the best place to get the deets.

Whatever it is that ends up keeping you busy, there’s really no better time to kick back, sleep in and take a well deserved mid-week break from your job and your hectic life…

… And you’re going to feel energised and refreshed to take on the rest of the week after that. Trust us!

Tell us we’re not alone in going through these emotions by commenting below… And remember to have a great holiday!