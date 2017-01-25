Actor Attacks Photographer Outside Court After Filing For Divorce

Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat

A while ago, we informed you how actor Pulkit Samrat and and estranged wife Shweta Rohira have finally decided to end their marriage for good after staying separately for quite sometime. The duo filed for divorce on Monday in Bandra family court in Mumbai. But it seems things turned quite ugly when Pulkit got into a brawl with a photographer when he spotted the paparazzi outside the court.

Photographer Santosh Nagarkar told DNA:

“Pulkit and Shweta arrived together at around 1 pm. They were inside the court for over three hours. When they left, Pulkit attempted to make a run to avoid the cameras. When we chased him, he threatened us and grabbed me by my collar. He was accompanied by his security guards and lawyer, who also punched us.”

That’s so not cool.