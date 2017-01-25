Actor Attacks Photographer Outside Court After Filing For Divorce

Swagata Dam Jan . 25 . 2017
Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat

A while ago, we informed you how actor Pulkit Samrat and and estranged wife Shweta Rohira have finally decided to end their marriage for good after staying separately for quite sometime. The duo filed for divorce on Monday in Bandra family court in Mumbai. But it seems things turned quite ugly when Pulkit got into a brawl with a photographer when he spotted the paparazzi outside the court.

Photographer Santosh Nagarkar told DNA:

“Pulkit and Shweta arrived together at around 1 pm. They were inside the court for over three hours. When they left, Pulkit attempted to make a run to avoid the cameras. When we chased him, he threatened us and grabbed me by my collar. He was accompanied by his security guards and lawyer, who also punched us.”

That’s so not cool.

16
TAGS
Pulkit Samrat Shweta Rohira
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Pulkit Samrat
Jan . 25 . 2017This Young Bollywood Couple Has Filed For Divorce
Dec . 30 . 2016Here’s Why Pulkit Samrat Ran Away From Salman Khan’s Birthday Party
Dec . 15 . 2016Has Yami Gautam Dumped Pulkit Samrat?
Oct . 4 . 2016This Actress’ Parents Want Her To Concentrate On Her Career Instead Of Her Love Life
Sep . 26 . 2016Here’s A New Twist In Pulkit Samrat & Yami Gautam’s Love Saga
Shweta Rohira
Jan . 25 . 2017This Young Bollywood Couple Has Filed For Divorce
Dec . 30 . 2016Here’s Why Pulkit Samrat Ran Away From Salman Khan’s Birthday Party
Sep . 4 . 2016Pulkit Samrat Lashes Out On Twitter After The Rumours Of His Extramarital Affair & Divorce Get Too Much
Sep . 3 . 2016Shweta Rohira Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey
Aug . 18 . 2016Photo Alert: Salman Khan’s Rakhi Celebration
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web