Bigg Boss 10: Lopa Breaks Down After Mandana Karimi Gives Her A Reality Check

Mandana Karimi (Source: Twitter | @BiggBoss)

On day 101, Bigg Boss introduces the Mela task, wherein the garden area is turned into a fair and the housemates are allotted different stalls. Guests will enter the house at regular intervals and the contestants will have to entertain them at their respective stalls. Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi and the recently evicted Nitibha Kaul were the first ones to enter the house as guests.

Nitibha Kaul

While Manveer and Nitibha cannot contain their happiness on meeting each other, Mandana gives her opinion on all the housemates and how they are being perceived outside.

Mandana Karimi (Source: Twitter | @BiggBoss)

The task ends on an unhappy note for Lopa, as Mandana tells her that she and Rohan just nag about other housemates and have baseless conversations about them. She also tells her that she speaks negative about Bani, whereas the latter has never spoken anything against her. She also gives her a reality check and tells her to stop taking pride in her beauty pageants all the time.

Lopamudra Raut

Lopa breaks down after Mandana leaves and is very disturbed about being perceived as a villain. She also says that she has come a long way and it’s a shame if she is being shown in a bad light.