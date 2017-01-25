Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Marriage Plans

Deepika Padukone on the Filmfare cover (Source: Twitter | @filmfare)

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely smokin’ on the Filmfare cover. She looked ethereal as ever and the cover story also had a special spirit of candidness to it. Deepika and Ranveer Singh make everyone’s favourite #RelationshipGoals couple and of course, DeepVeer fans everywhere want to see them together forever. She was asked about he marriage plans and DP revealed:

I don’t think marriage has anything to do with age. It depends on the state of mind of the person and all the situations and people in their life. I don’t believe one should define marriage with the parameters of age at all. There are some people who don’t get married till their mid-40s while there are also folks who tie the knot at 21-22. Personally, I am not ready for marriage.

Take over the world, DP!