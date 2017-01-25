Here’s Proof That Karisma Kapoor & Randhir Kapoor Look Like Royalty

#fatherdaughter💖for @neerusindia A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:43am PST

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is now a part of the Royal family of Pataudi, but that doesn’t stop Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor from looking like one. In their recent shoot for Neeru’s, we spotted this father-daughter duo looking true blue-blooded fashionistas. Wearing a teal blue velvet, floor length angarkha detailed with resham embroidery, Karisma looked like she belonged to a royal family. She accessorised her look with big earrings and a gold bag to compliment this look. With her hair braided on one side, she finished her look with stark kohl eyes and pink lips. On the other hand, her father kept it simple and classy by opting for a brocade sherwani and styled it with a contrasting safa tied on the head. We absolutely loved the kalgi he opted for.

