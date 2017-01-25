Jackie Shroff Is A Really Embarrassing Father In The Second Koffee With Karan 5 Promo

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has always been and will always be the king of cool. I absolutely cannot wait for his Koffee With Karan 5 episode with his son Tiger Shroff. If the promos are anything to go by, it’s going to be one hell of a riot. The second teaser is out and well, Jaggu Da is a rather embarrassing father.

#KoffeeWithKaran – Jackie & Tiger Shroff The 'bindaas' #JackieShroff and the 'super cool' Tiger Shroff are coming to rock the couch on #KoffeeWithKaran! 由 Star World 发布于 2017年1月24日

Poor Tiger! :P