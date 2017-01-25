Jackie Shroff Is A Really Embarrassing Father In The Second Koffee With Karan 5 Promo

Priyam Saha Jan . 25 . 2017
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff has always been and will always be the king of cool. I absolutely cannot wait for his Koffee With Karan 5 episode with his son Tiger Shroff. If the promos are anything to go by, it’s going to be one hell of a riot. The second teaser is out and well, Jaggu Da is a rather embarrassing father.

#KoffeeWithKaran – Jackie & Tiger Shroff

The 'bindaas' #JackieShroff and the 'super cool' Tiger Shroff are coming to rock the couch on #KoffeeWithKaran!

Star World 发布于 2017年1月24日

Poor Tiger! :P

44
TAGS
Jackie Shroff Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Tiger Shroff
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Koffee with Karan
Jan . 23 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her Alleged Link-Up With Tom Hiddleston
Jan . 16 . 2017“I Don’t Know Her At All” – Sonam Kapoor On Her Relationship With Deepika Padukone
Jan . 16 . 2017Promo: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode Is Going To Be A Firecracker
Jan . 10 . 2017This Throwback Video Of Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Is Going Viral
Jan . 9 . 20175 Revelations Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Made About Their Sex Lives
Jackie Shroff
Jan . 23 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5 Promo: Jackie Shroff Steals The Show!
Dec . 16 . 2016This Is Who Tiger Shroff Will Appear With On Koffee With Karan
Nov . 15 . 201610 Awesome Bollywood Secrets I Just Learnt On The Red Carpet!
Oct . 7 . 2016Jackie Shroff Reacts To Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Dating Rumours
Sep . 29 . 201623 Celebrities Who Refused To Be On Bigg Boss!
Tiger Shroff
Jan . 23 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5 Promo: Jackie Shroff Steals The Show!
Jan . 15 . 2017The Best-Dressed Men At The Filmfare Awards
Dec . 22 . 2016Tiger Shroff Opens Up About His Equation With Disha Patani Like Never Before
Dec . 20 . 2016Tiger Shroff Is Reportedly Interfering Way Too Much In Girlfriend Disha Patani’s Life
Dec . 16 . 2016This Is Who Tiger Shroff Will Appear With On Koffee With Karan
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web