    • Preity Zinta Rocks A White Power Suit Like A Boss

    Meg D'Souza Jan . 25 . 2017
    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta is back under our radar…. And how?! After she literally lit up the Jio Filmfare Awards Red Carpet in a bright and sunny yellow gown (click here to see) she’s been bringing her A-game and we’re totally loving it. We spotted her deep dimples wearing a solid white power pant suit which she wore with a bottle green camisole and a perfect pair of nude stilettos. Her make up was fresh and peachy and her long hair looked gorgeous as it fell just below her shoulders in loose waves. Ms. Zinta is the prettiest…. Don’t you think?

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta

    Preity Zinta

    1
