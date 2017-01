Param Singh, Harshita Gaur

Param Singh and Harshita Gaur, the Sadda Haq sweethearts, are officially dating! The two have been rumoured to be together for a while now but turns out, it’s only now that they’ve gotten to a ‘more than friends’ phase. In an interview to TOI, Param said:

Initially, we were just good friends. However, I would be jealous whenever other men showered her with attention. That’s when I realized we could be more than friends.

Aww! Love is in the air. :)