My lil kokez today! Missed her so much 🦄💎👼🏻🦋🙇🏼‍♀️ GET THE LOOK: 1️⃣ Prep damp hair with @Tresemme Keratin Smooth serum then blowdry with a smoothing brush and the @ghd_northamerica air blowdryer. 2️⃣ Create the partings for 3 braided sections, one on either side of the eyebrow, and one at the center parting. 3️⃣ Add Tresemme styling pomade to each sections, then create a braid to the crown of the head and clip away. 4️⃣ Once every section is braided, add pomade to the sections between the braids then comb into a half up hairstyle and secure with an elastic. 5️⃣ Flat iron the rest of the hair with a ghd platinum flat iron, then use more serum through the ends.

A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:42pm PST