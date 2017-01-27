5 Times Natasha Poonawalla Proved That She’s A Flamboyant Fashionista

Sanaa Shah Jan . 27 . 2017

Daughter-in-law to the Poonawallas, wife to a billionaire, a socialite, Natasha Poonawalla is a perfect example of a true fashionista. From Alexander McQueen, Manish Malhotra, Balmain, Christian Dior to names you aren’t even familiar with, she does justice to all. Her fearless, fiery taste has transformed her into a celebrated trendsetter

Here are a few fashion moments you just cannot miss:

1. Wearing Delpozo at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

2. Wearing a custom-made Monisha Jaising strapless dress with an embellished torso

3. Wearing a Gucci ensemble with birds embroidered and 3D flowers on the shoulder.

4. Wearing a Marchesa floor-length gown at the Jio MAMI film festival.

5. Wearing a textured Balmain cape and skirt for the September issue of Architectural Digest.

She definitely knows how to dress as per occasion and wears them all like her second skin. We wonder how she manages to look like a million bucks every single time. We’ve never managed to find a flaw in any kind of look she dons.
We love her flamboyant style! Let us know what you think by commenting below.

