The Animal Died Of “Natural Causes”, Claimed Salman Khan During His Trial

Salman Khan

Earlier today, Salman Khan recorded his statement regarding the black buck poaching case in a Jodhpur court. The actor was accused of hunting and killing an endangered animal, back in 1998 during the shoot of Hum Sath Sath Hai.

According to a report in TOI, Salman said:

Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of natural causes was true and the rest of the evidence is false.

He was reportedly asked a string of questions by the magistrate, and to most of them, his answer was “galat“. He pleaded innocent and reports suggest that he also denied going shooting on the night in question. The court also recorded the statement of Saif Ali Khan, who was present at the time of the alleged incident.

Last week, the Jodhpur court acquitted Salman of all charges against him in the Arms Act case. Well, okay then! The next hearing in the Jodhpur court is on February 15.