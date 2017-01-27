Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Gaurav Chopra Reacted When Asked About The GaurBani Fever

Gaurav Chopra, Bani J (Source: Twitter)

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J shared one of the cutest friendships in the Bigg Boss house. The two often fought like a married couple – as Salman Khan put it, but they’d also be quick to patch up. They soon became a favourite with the audience and #GaurBani started trending. So much, that there are pages for the two.

In a recent Twitter chat with his fans, Chopra was asked about how he felt when he found out about the frenzy. Here’s what he said.

Overwhelmed

Surprised

Then.. I smiled https://t.co/5IB4FgGfgd — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 25, 2017

Even we’re smiling! He also asked his fans to vote for Bani.

Hey I normally don't do this , but what the hell!! It's #snowflakes All of u who want @bani_j to win : vote for her! Now! — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 26, 2017

How sweet! Can’t wait to see these two reunite after Bigg Boss!