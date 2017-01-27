You Cannot Miss Shah Rukh Khan & Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Love For Each Other

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is garnering a lot of praise and appreciation from all over. Being the affable superstar, there is no doubt that SRK has a lot of fans from within the film industry – one of them being Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, Diljit posted a video of one of Shah Rukh’s iconic dialogues from Raees:

Din aur raat logon ke hote hai #SheronKaZamaana hota hai!! Wed Jan25 #Raees @iamsrk Coming… Folks 😈🤘 #JustMastian And Miss U So Much….😘 A video posted by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Isn’t he the cutesssst? (More on that later!)

Anyway, SRK responded with the sweetest video to Diljit and you have to watch it:

@diljitdosanjh Sorry for trying to sing paaji but had to tell u how much I love u. Please watch Raees in Punjab with friends. ‬ A video posted by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:27am PST

Two of my favourite men are talking to each other. I’m lovin’ it!