You Cannot Miss Shah Rukh Khan & Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Love For Each Other

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 27 . 2017
Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is garnering a lot of praise and appreciation from all over. Being the affable superstar, there is no doubt that SRK has a lot of fans from within the film industry – one of them being Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, Diljit posted a video of one of Shah Rukh’s iconic dialogues from Raees:

Isn’t he the cutesssst? (More on that later!)

Anyway, SRK responded with the sweetest video to Diljit and you have to watch it:

Two of my favourite men are talking to each other. I’m lovin’ it!

8
TAGS
Diljit Dosanjh Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Jan . 27 . 2017Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Upset While Shooting For Raees
Jan . 27 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar’s Twitter Chat Is Just #BFFGoals
Jan . 25 . 2017Review: Raees Is A “Classy” Version Of A “Massy” Movie
Jan . 25 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan Responded To Hrithik Roshan’s Tweet About The Raees-Kaabil Clash
Jan . 25 . 2017The Makers Of Kaabil Are Accusing Team Raees Of Foul Play
Diljit Dosanjh
Jan . 27 . 2017Harshvardhan Kapoor Apologizes To Diljit Dosanjh For Questioning His Filmfare Best Debut Award
Jan . 25 . 2017Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Comment About Him Not Deserving The Filmfare Award
Jan . 19 . 2017This Bollywood Newcomer Thinks He Deserved The Filmfare Best Debut Award Over Diljit Dosanjh
Jan . 11 . 2017Is This Popular Bollywood Actors Facing Marriage Troubles?
Dec . 13 . 2016Diljit Dosanjh Has A Major Crush On This Hollywood Celebrity
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web