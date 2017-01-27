You Cannot Miss Shah Rukh Khan & Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Love For Each Other

Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh
Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is garnering a lot of praise and appreciation from all over. Being the affable superstar, there is no doubt that SRK has a lot of fans from within the film industry – one of them being Diljit Dosanjh.
Recently, Diljit posted a video of one of Shah Rukh’s iconic dialogues from Raees:
Isn’t he the cutesssst? (More on that later!)
Anyway, SRK responded with the sweetest video to Diljit and you have to watch it:
Two of my favourite men are talking to each other. I’m lovin’ it!