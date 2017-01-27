Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Upset While Shooting For Raees

Shah Rukh Khan in & as Raees

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a smashing performance as the baddie with a heart in this week’s release, Raees. He executed the role with perfection and pulled together the ultimate masala flick – with villains, herogiri, romance, dance and drama!

Not to forget the power packed action stunts so akin to Bollywood. However, the chase sequences in Raees were reportedly not very easy for SRK this time, owing to his knee injury. Speaking to DNA during a media interaction, he said:

It was difficult to do the rooftop chase. Normally, I do the action in all my films like Fan, but in this film I’ve used a bit of a duplicate which I feel very bad about. But I couldn’t help it because the set was already there, I had to finish it. So the long shots, I did with the duplicate. That was a little painful.

Oh well, I am sure nobody minds as long as King Khan is on screen, amirite guys?