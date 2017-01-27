Hrithik Roshan Talks About Remarriage

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on all the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Kaabil. But on the personal front, there’s nothing much for him to talk about. The superstar and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014 but the two continue to share an amicable bond. While some fans of the former couple are rooting for them to get back together, many can’t help but wonder if Duggu is single and ready to mingle. When the popular Bollywood magazine Filmfare asked the actor about his thoughts on remarriage, he said:

Today, I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.

After all, singlehood is suiting him good, don’t you think?