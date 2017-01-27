Our Heart Is Divided Between Sonam Kapoor’s Outfit And Her Shoes

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 27 . 2017

@sonamkapoor for the Raees Screening this week. Living for the new Gucci ya'll! @gucci #guccigucci

A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor just showed us some major Fall fashion with her last outfit and today she’s all about the Spring Summer with her floral attire. Yes, her latest outfit is worth clearing out your closet for because she’s all dolled up in the new Gucci! Sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor picks out this floral number with the most colourful bunch of petals that we have ever seen. A Gucci belt cinching her waist made this dress even more appealing. Speaking of appealing, can we take a moment to notice the world’s most adorable shoes? Look at the minty pair that looks like it was created to go with this dress.

I bet this dress looks way cuter on Sonam Kapoor than it would on any model on the runway because she posses with the biggest smile ever! (Who wouldn’t smile in Gucci!). This look is truly cuteness over-load, Rhea! Way to go!

Tell us how much you love this look by commenting below.

