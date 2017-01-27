Photo Alert: These Ex- Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Are Chilling Together

Bigg Boss 10 is currently in its last week and the final four are slowly inching towards THE grand finale, to be aired this weekend. All the contestants, except *ahem* a couple of them are expected to be present on the finale night. But before that, Bigg Boss threw in a small surprise for the housemates by sending Nitibha, Navin and Lokesh Kumari inside the house during the last task of the season – BB Mela.
Apart from the on screen mini reunion, the contestants chilled together off screen too. It was a peaceful affair, I assume!
Check out this photo:
So tempted to know what all the talked about!