Sonakshi Sinha Is All About The Black And White Swag

All set to kill a few zombies #residentevil style! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for creds)! Special mention for my lovely neckpiece by @anueninde! Hair and makeup @niluu9999 and @shefali_koley #sonastylefile A photo posted by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:11am PST

Sonakshi Sinha is out and about in her leather pants and need we say that she’s slaying it! Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai gives her some styling dimension in a cold-shoulder top from Zara and a pair of black pants from Cover Story. Some pretty black and metallic necklaces from Anueninde looked great with the black and white combo.

Celebrity makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gives her a dark lip and deep kohl eyes while celebrity hairstylist Shefali Koley styles her hair in pretty curls.

Isn’t this a cool way to do monochrome? We love it Sona! Tell us your comments below.