Sonakshi Sinha Is All About The Black And White Swag

Sonakshi Sinha is out and about in her leather pants and need we say that she’s slaying it! Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai gives her some styling dimension in a cold-shoulder top from Zara and a pair of black pants from Cover Story. Some pretty black and metallic necklaces from Anueninde looked great with the black and white combo.
Celebrity makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gives her a dark lip and deep kohl eyes while celebrity hairstylist Shefali Koley styles her hair in pretty curls.
Isn’t this a cool way to do monochrome? We love it Sona! Tell us your comments below.