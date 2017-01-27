Sonakshi Sinha Is All About The Black And White Swag

Hrishitaa Sharma Jan . 27 . 2017

Sonakshi Sinha is out and about in her leather pants and need we say that she’s slaying it! Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai gives her some styling dimension in a cold-shoulder top from Zara and a pair of black pants from Cover Story. Some pretty black and metallic necklaces from Anueninde looked great with the black and white combo.

Celebrity makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar gives her a dark lip and deep kohl eyes while celebrity hairstylist Shefali Koley styles her hair in pretty curls.

Isn’t this a cool way to do monochrome? We love it Sona! Tell us your comments below.

Aunueninde cover story Mohit Rai Nileysh Parmaar Shefali Koley Sonakshi Sinha Zara
