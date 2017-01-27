Sushant Singh Rajput’s Poem For His Late Mother Will Melt Your Heart

Divya Rao Jan . 27 . 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in M.S. Dhoni‘s biopic, lost his mother when he was a young boy. He has in the past talked about how close he was to his mother and said he really misses her presence. In her memory, SSR wrote a touching poem for his mother last August and has now shared this on his Instagram.

It says “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…Do you remember? You promised me you would be with me forever. And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother.

#Mother It’s beautiful. It’s forever…

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

#mother

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

A mother’s love just cannot be replaced, no? This is so sweet!

Sushant Singh Rajput
