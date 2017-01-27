Sushant Singh Rajput’s Poem For His Late Mother Will Melt Your Heart

Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in M.S. Dhoni‘s biopic, lost his mother when he was a young boy. He has in the past talked about how close he was to his mother and said he really misses her presence. In her memory, SSR wrote a touching poem for his mother last August and has now shared this on his Instagram.

It says “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…Do you remember? You promised me you would be with me forever. And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother.”

#Mother It’s beautiful. It’s forever… A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:17am PST

#mother A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:12am PST

A mother’s love just cannot be replaced, no? This is so sweet!