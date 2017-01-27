Uh-Oh! Padmavati Shoot Was Recently Halted For This Unfortunate Reason

Deepika Padukone

Trouble for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati never seems to end. Right from the search for second male lead to the protests against Rani Padmini’s portrayal – the path has just not been smooth so far. Recently, the period drama faced yet another trouble in the form of protests by a Rajput caste organisation.

Karni Sena reportedly caused a lot of commotion on the sets of Padmavati at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur. According to a report in IndiaForums, the team could not commence the shoot as protestors marched in and forced them to stop their shoot as they were against the portrayal of Rani Padmini of Chittor, played by Deepika Padukone.

The situation got so out of control that police had to be called. The protestors are now reportedly having a peaceful discussion about the same with director Bhansali.