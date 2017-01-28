Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan’s Photo Is The Coolest Koffee With Karan Photo Yet

Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan is one of the greatest things to have happened to mankind, and Karan Johar makes each episode more fun than the other. While I am eagerly awaiting this Sunday’s Koffee episode because I absolutely loveeeee Jackie Shroff, there is another guest pair I’m quite looking forward to.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be back on the couch together (this time with each other) and spill some beans. Of course, it’s going to be an entertaining episode because their energies vibe well together, but what’s caught my attention is their photo from the set. It’s not the same-old-standing picture.

Check it out!

We swapped the couch for the floor this time. Koffee with karan round 2 with Badri 💃🏻💃🏻 A photo posted by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Others, take notes!