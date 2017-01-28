Bigg Boss 10: 7 Friendships That We Hope Last Beyond The House

Friendships in the Bigg Boss house require more balancing than a see-saw in your neighbourhood park. (Great analogy, I know) However tough it may be to maintain friendship in the house, survival is tough without a friend in the house, even if you jam pretty well solo (Hi, Bani!)

Here’s looking at all the bitter-sweet friendships the house witnessed this season:

1. Gaurav Chopra & Bani J

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J

It was hands down the cutest friendship this season. Even though Bani came across as selfish at times, it was heartwarming to see Gaurav relentlessly pursuing her and not leaving her side come what may. #GaurBani, yeah, that’s what they are called now, became pretty famous and viewers were left as heartbroken as Bani when one pillar of #GaurBani left the house.

Gaurav Chopra, Bani J

And do I even need to make a case about how suave and stylish they look together?

2. Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Monalisa

Manveer, Mona, Manu Punjabi

Their trio had an official name – M3 – which was also printed on t-shirts – that they wore. Do I need to say more? Do I, really? They were BFFs in the truest form ever. How else can we explain Mona willingly nominating herself twice to save Manu?! Or Manu clearing the path for Manveer to become the captain?!

3. Manu Punjabi & Manveer Gurjar

Manu, Manveer

Manu and Manveer hit off well since the very beginning. Mona joined the gang much later when the house was free from the maalik-sevak divide. I won’t be exaggerating if I say that Manu-Manveer started getting mentioned in one breath most of the times. They hung out together all day long, always had each other’s back, had a signature dance move, understood what the other was feeling without actually hearing it, and even made future career plans together! #BrosForLife

4. Rohan Mehra & Lopamudra Raut

Lopa, Rohan

It broke my heart to see Rohan exit the house, mostly because of the way Lopa broke down on seeing him go. Between them, the two shared a million stories, made petty jokes, cared for each other and in a place where controversies are commonplace, it was wonderful to see the platonic love between them.

And yes, they have a name too – #RoPa, because fans love their bond.

5. Manveer Gurjar & Nitibha Kaul

Nitibha, Manveer

They befriended each other much later, but the fondness was evident with the way Nitibha confronted Manveer about his aloof behaviour, and he hinted at taking their bond beyond the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Twitter | @BiggBoss

Then Nitibha got evicted, but later re-entered – and oh my! Manveer and Nitibha blushed so much it’s not even funny!

6. Nitibha Kaul & Akansha Sharma

Here's a treat for all #biggboss fans. Look who I met today. My bae Akanksha!! Oh how much I missed you inside the house fellow commoner @karmasphere #doll #bb10 #mine A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Akansha got evicted in the very beginning of the season, but that did not stop these 2 girls from finding a lifetime friend in each other. In fact, Nitibha and Akansha caught up with each other as soon as the former got evicted.

I see them going a long way as besties, don’t you agree?

Before. #nomakeup #akankshasharma #nitibhakaul #biggboss10 A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

And my favourite…

7. Om Swami & Priyanka Jagga

Om Swami, Priyanka Jagga

What? You are finding this funny? He prayed for her to win during tasks, said a little prayer for her Karwachauth act, and they partied together after getting evicted, like all BFFs do. You surely don’t need further proof, do you?