Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan Hits Back At KRK For Saying Bani Is The Winner

KRK, Gauahar Khan

Yesterday, we told you how through a series of tweets, KRK explained why no one but Bani will win Bigg Boss 10. It’s a different case altogether that he said the same about Rohan in the beginning of the season, and later deleted the tweet.

Bani’s BFF, Gauahar Khan immediately came to her rescue and lashed back at KRK for saying that the winner of the show is fixed as Bani is under a contract with Viacom18.

She wrote:

Jinke paas koi kaam nahi hota wo afwaah phelate hain.Bani's contract wid Viacom18 was over more than2yrs ago.she didn't even host roadies🙄 — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2017

Not the one to let it go, KRK was quick to reply and maintained his stand:

Those all people are fool who are saying that Bani is not in the contract of Viacom. She is under contract of Viacom for next 2 years. #BB10 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2017

What are your thoughts? Tell me in the comments below!