Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan Hits Back At KRK For Saying Bani Is The Winner

KRK, Gauahar Khan
Yesterday, we told you how through a series of tweets, KRK explained why no one but Bani will win Bigg Boss 10. It’s a different case altogether that he said the same about Rohan in the beginning of the season, and later deleted the tweet.
Bani’s BFF, Gauahar Khan immediately came to her rescue and lashed back at KRK for saying that the winner of the show is fixed as Bani is under a contract with Viacom18.
She wrote:
Not the one to let it go, KRK was quick to reply and maintained his stand:
