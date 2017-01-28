This Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Lashed Out At Mandana Karimi For Making Lopa Cry

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 28 . 2017
Mandana Karimi, Rochelle Rao

Rochelle Rao and Mandana Karimi were not exactly best friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss house in season 9. The two were constantly in a tussle with each other and I have to inform you guys that things are not any different one year down the line.

Mandana recently entered the Bigg Boss house during the BB Mela task and reduced Lopa to tears. She gave her a reality check of sorts and told her not to take so much pride in her beauty pageants. After Mandana left, Lopa broke down thinking that she is being projected as a villain outside the house.

Rochelle Rao

Mandana’s old rival, Rochelle disapproved of her comments and felt she should have encouraged the contestants at this stage in the game, instead of demotivating them.

She further extended her support towards Lopa and said:

Having said that, she also sent out her best wishes to Mandana for her marriage:

Ah well! I guess one may leave the Bigg Boss house, but Bigg Boss never leaves the housemates.

