This Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Lashed Out At Mandana Karimi For Making Lopa Cry

Mandana Karimi, Rochelle Rao

Rochelle Rao and Mandana Karimi were not exactly best friends during their stay in the Bigg Boss house in season 9. The two were constantly in a tussle with each other and I have to inform you guys that things are not any different one year down the line.

Mandana recently entered the Bigg Boss house during the BB Mela task and reduced Lopa to tears. She gave her a reality check of sorts and told her not to take so much pride in her beauty pageants. After Mandana left, Lopa broke down thinking that she is being projected as a villain outside the house.

Rochelle Rao

Mandana’s old rival, Rochelle disapproved of her comments and felt she should have encouraged the contestants at this stage in the game, instead of demotivating them.

Omg Mandana was The most disrespectful2 #BiggBoss who is she to talk! So tired if her negativity,nothing new even 1 year later… — Rochelle Rao (@RochelleMRao) January 25, 2017

Why would someone make people feel like this in thier last week!This is the time2encourage them!Doesnt she remember how hard last2wks were?? — Rochelle Rao (@RochelleMRao) January 25, 2017

She further extended her support towards Lopa and said:

@lopa9999 dont listen2a thing she says..its the last week,time4positivity not negative feedback but what wud she know thats just Mandana!! — Rochelle Rao (@RochelleMRao) January 25, 2017

Having said that, she also sent out her best wishes to Mandana for her marriage:

I request every1to please let this topic go now,let us all send #loveandlight to the bride @manizhe this is her special time! — Rochelle Rao (@RochelleMRao) January 26, 2017

Ah well! I guess one may leave the Bigg Boss house, but Bigg Boss never leaves the housemates.