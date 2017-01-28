Bollywood Reacts To Sanjay Leela Bhansali Being Assaulted On The Sets Of Padmavati

Sukriti Gumber Jan . 28 . 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In an unfortunate turn of events, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and manhandled on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur, yesterday. While his lead actors – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have not yet given any official statement to condemn the incident, a few from the Bollywood fraternity have come out in support of Bhansali.

Karan Johar sympathised with Bhansali as he was also mentally harassed and went through great troubles during the release of his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He wrote:

Similarly, Anurag Kashyap also fought a tough battle against the censor board to release his film Udta Punjab without any cuts. Kashyap tweeted:

Other celebrities also raised their voice to show support towards Bhansali:

Ram Gopal Verma also wrote a series of tweets to condemn the incident:

