Bollywood Reacts To Sanjay Leela Bhansali Being Assaulted On The Sets Of Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In an unfortunate turn of events, ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and manhandled on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur, yesterday. While his lead actors – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have not yet given any official statement to condemn the incident, a few from the Bollywood fraternity have come out in support of Bhansali.

Karan Johar sympathised with Bhansali as he was also mentally harassed and went through great troubles during the release of his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He wrote:

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay's emotion at this point…I stand by him. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Similarly, Anurag Kashyap also fought a tough battle against the censor board to release his film Udta Punjab without any cuts. Kashyap tweeted:

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Other celebrities also raised their voice to show support towards Bhansali:

It’s a movie guys. You get that? Let me say it again, it’s a movie! Get over your shit! Really upset to hear about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) January 27, 2017

It is unacceptable how often the entertainment industry is targeted by these violent idiots who go scotfree. Sign of Progress!!! #Padmavati — Onir (@IamOnir) January 27, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

Sick! #SanjayLeelaBhansali one of our most respected filmmakers, attacked on his set. Hope the film industry comes together against this! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 27, 2017

There are legal ways to object, if they have an issue. Physical attack is not an 'objection', it is a criminal act, meant to intimidate. https://t.co/vLxydmHnhJ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 27, 2017

Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali … Shame! These hooligans must be stopped .. who gives them the right to behave like this — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali" HORRIFIED!! Words fail me..assaulting vandalizing over a film not even made! Whats going on here? Arrest the lumpens — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 27, 2017

You can write letters,hold press cons,or buy bloody media net if something offends u.but slap a respected,grown man you CANNOT do. — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) January 27, 2017

Absolutely disgusting and so wrong! https://t.co/4t1hqyAilw — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 27, 2017

Ram Gopal Verma also wrote a series of tweets to condemn the incident:

Rajput Karni Sena shud b kicked on their back side with spiked boots for what they did to Sanjay Bhansali..is this india or barbaricindia? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Rajput Karni Sena not even wild dogs but just a bunch of stray dogs and them to be able to do this to Bhansali speaks lot about Achche Din — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Without doubt each of those pigs from Rajput karni sena will not know 1% of the history of Khilji or Padmavati as how much Bhansali knows — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

It's a joke film makers have issues with censor board ..Bhansali incident proves any dog,monkey nd even donkey can become censor board — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017